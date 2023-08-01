Chelsea identify 4 midfielders, including Liverpool target Romeo Lavia, as Moises Caicedo alternatives: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a list of four midfielders as potential alternatives for priority target Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Blues are keen to sign Caicedo this summer, but Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected their £80 million bid. The west London side are unwilling to spend beyond a certain undisclosed amount for the Ecuadorian midfielder. As per The Times, they have identified four other midfielders if they fail to sign Caicedo.

Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who has also been linked with Liverpool. The 19-year-old impressed in his 34 appearances across competitions last season despite the Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

Another name on the Blues' list of targets is Ajax's Edson Alvarez. The Mexican midfielder has been a key player for the Dutch side since arriving from CF American in 2019. Alvarez, 25, has made 147 appearances for Ajax and contributed 13 goals and six assists, winning two league titles and one Dutch cup.

Chelse were also interested in Alvarez last summer, but a deal couldn't go through on deadline day. The west London side have also identified Leeds United's Tyler Adams as a potential target. The USMNT captain joined the Whites from RB Leipzig last summer and made 26 appearances. He suffered a hamstring injury, underwent surgery and is still recovering.

Adams, 24, has a relegation clause in his contract, which is active now after Leeds dropped down to the Championship this summer.

The Blues are also interested in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga. The Spanish midfielder made 40 appearances across competitions last season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

His performances have garnered a lot of interest, including the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool.

Chelsea continue to look for midfield rebuild this summer

The Blues have parted ways with many midfielders this summer: N'Golo Kante moved to Al-Ittihad, Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, Mason Mount to Manchester United and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan.

Hence, Chelsea are looking for reinforcements to partner Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher in midfield. They have been linked with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Edson Alvarez.

Apart from the aforementioned targets, the west London side are also interested to see 19-year-old Andrey Santos develop under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Brazilian midfielder signed a pre-contract with the Blues in January and has now joined the club from Vasco da Gama.

They also have 20-year-old Cesare Casadei in their ranks, but Chelsea need to bring in some experienced midfielders this summer.