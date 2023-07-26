Chelsea identify Barcelona target as an alternative to Moises Caicedo – Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Barcelona target and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as a Moises Caicedo alternative this summer.

The Blues are in the process of reshaping their midfield this summer with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek already off their books. They are hoping to add two more midfielders to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea have been in pursuit of Caicedo for the past couple of months with a £70 million initial bid already reportedly rejected. Brighton & Hove Albion are thought to be holding out for a fee of around £100 million.

Now, according to Fichajes, Mauricio Pochettino's outfit have identified Zubimendi as an ideal alternative to the Ecuadorian midfielder. They are willing to trigger the Spaniard's £52 million exit clause this summer.

Zubimendi, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, could prove to be a stellar addition to the Blues' ranks should he join them. He would form a midfield double pivot with winter arrival Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are expected to face little to no competition from Barcelona for Zubimendi in the ongoing summer transfer window. They are aiming to make the most of their lead in the race for the Los Txuri-Urdin academy product as the Catalans are suffering from a lack of cash.

Zubimendi, 24, is adept at operating in both a number six and a number eight role, blessed with the ability to provide line-breaking passes and control the tempo of a contest. He helped Real Sociedad finish fourth in the 2022-23 La Liga table due to his stellar influence.

So far, the Barcelona target has scored four goals and provided six assists in 143 matches across competitions for Imanol Alguacil's team.

Chelsea could opt to sign Barcelona target

With only two first-team midfielders at the club, Chelsea are expected to splash the cash ahead of the next campaign. They currently have Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher as senior members with Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei as rookie options.

The Blues could decide to snap up Martin Zubimendi this summer due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, the Spaniard is a comparatively cheaper option than Brighton's Moises Caicedo. Secondly, Barcelona are unlikely to be a hassle for the Stamford Bridge outfit as they have already finalized a £3 million switch for Oriel Romeu from Girona this summer.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's outfit could raise further funds for their expected midfield revamp by selling Gallagher soon. They have received a £40 million offer from West Ham United, as per Fabrizio Romano.