Chelsea identify experienced Premier League striker as alternative to Victor Osimhen: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Blues are in desperate need of a prolific striker and believe the experienced Premier League forward could be a good alternative to their top target Victor Osimhen.

As per a report in Todofichajes, Mitrovic is the latest striker on Chelsea's radar. Graham Potter wants to add an experienced striker to his squad in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has not been at his best this season.

Osimhen is reportedly the top target for several clubs this season, and the Blues are unwilling to spend big again. They are looking at alternatives and see the Fulham star as the best pick.

He has scored 11 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season, while Chelsea have managed just 23. However, it would be hard for the Blues to sign the striker as he is under contract at Fulham until 2026.

Chelsea urged to sign Fulham striker

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino spoke about Aleksander Mitrovic on talkSPORT earlier this season and claimed that the Serbian would be the best striker for Chelsea. He wants the club to add goals to their squad and does not think Kai Havertz can be their lead up front.

He said:

"I'm sure we'll talk about Havertz in this conversation because Havertz doesn't lead the line. All the things I got taught as a center forward, and all the centre forwards I know, he doesn't do a number of things very well. And Graham Potter doesn't recognise that."

He added:

"You've got to look at Mitrovic's return as well; he's been brilliant for them. Even the way he plays, he holds up the ball. Just exactly what Chełsea need at the moment up front. Someone to bring that ball in; hold it up and lay it off; get in the box; get on crosses."

He continued:

"That's what you need, and Mitro does that perfectly. He's one of those players that you'd love to have in your side, and I know Potter will be saying 'I wish I had someone like him'."

The Blues signed David Fofana in the January window and have Romelu Lukaku coming back from his loan at Inter in the summer. They also have Armando Broja in their squad, but he is currently recovering from an ACL injury.

