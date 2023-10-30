Chelsea identify French centre-back as £16 million replacement for Thiago Silva – Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly earmarked LOSC Lille teenager Leny Yoro as a potential replacement for Thiago Silva, who has been speculated to depart at the end of his current deal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who are 11th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 12 points from 10 games, currently have six first-team centre-backs. They roped in Axel Disasi for around £39 million from AS Monaco earlier this August after Wesley Fofana's long-term injury.

Now, according to 90min, Chelsea have expressed an interest in snapping up Yoro in the future. They could choose to secure the player's signature in a fashion which would see the two-cap France U-21 international remain at Lille until the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

However, the Blues are unlikely to be unopposed in the transfer race to rope in the 17-year-old. They are expected to face competition Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, both Liverpool and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the right-footed player's development at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Chelsea, who have splashed over £1 billion in the last three transfer windows, are keen to rope in Yoro as a long-term replacement for Silva. They could lose the 39-year-old on a free switch next year, with former club Fluminense allegedly keeping an eye on his situation.

Yoro, who became Lille's second-youngest debutant in May 2022, has established himself as a first-team starter for his boyhood team this season. He has played 90 minutes in each of his side's last eight Ligue 1 matches, helping them register four shutouts along the way.

A towering defender blessed with heading, jumping, and tackling, Yoro has scored two goals in 28 appearances across competitions for Lille. He is currently valued at £16 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva makes admission about his future amid below-par run of form

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Thiago Silva has asserted that he is nearing the end of his career following the Blues' latest 2-0 Premier League loss against Brentford. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"The end of my career is getting closer... it's not easy. You've to think about when you want to retire, where do you go as final club, the family, my kids play at Chelsea. I'm just focused on enjoying my final year of contract here. I don't know what's gonna happen next year but I'm very happy of my career so far."

Silva, 39, has started all 10 of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season. He has helped them keep three clean sheets in 900 minutes of action, failing to guide his team to wins in seven league outings.

Currently in the last eight months of his contract, Silva could be rested in the Blues' EFL Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers on November 1.