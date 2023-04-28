Chelsea identify Ligue 1 striker as possible first signing under Mauricio Pochettino despite Harry Kane links - Reports

Chelsea are looking into signing Lille striker Jonathan David. This comes despite the Blues coming close to completing the hiring of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and links to Harry Kane, who may leave Spurs.

According to Football.London, Arsenal were the first club to try to sign David, but their interest declined after they signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. French outlet L'Equipe report that now that the Blues, Manchester United, and Tottenham are all in the running for the Canadian international.

This might come as a surprise with Harry Kane possibly available on the market. It is well known that both Chelsea and United are in desperate need of a quality No 9. The 29-year-old has generally remained non-committal about his future with Spurs as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

While Spurs may be unwilling to sell Kane to a Premier League rival, his departure to either Chelsea or United could make it easy for Tottenham to complete a deal for David.

When asked about a possible move away from Lille, David had this to say during the World Cup (via Football.London):

"I am aware of nothing. When I am at the World Cup I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment. What happens after I do not know, we will have to see. The Premier League is the best league in the world and I think every player would want to play there some day."

"What makes the difference at the highest level is the smallest differences. Any player who plays at the World Cup, no matter what the outcome, you become a better player, you learn from it, and it helps you grow."

Chelsea have invested over £500 million over the last two windows but have failed to add a proper striker. A move for David, Kane, or Napoli's Victor Osimhen could help the Blues solve their goalscoring woes.

AC Milan express interest in Chelsea midfielder

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on the move to Serie A.

Serie A side AC Milan have shown interest in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. According to Football.London, the Rossoneri could make a move for the 27-year-old as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

The Blues have been on a spending spree for the past two windows and will look to sell players to recoup some of that money. With his contract soon expiring, Loftus-Cheek is one of the primary candidates to leave Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder is a versatile player and has made 20 appearances this season. He has primarily been used as a right wing-back, covering for Reece James.

Poll : 0 votes