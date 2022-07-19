Chelsea identify Portuguese forward as potential replacement for Hakim Ziyech: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as a potential replacement for forward Hakim Ziyech ahead of the upcoming season.

Leao, who has two years left on his current deal at the San Siro, shot to fame with his impressive performances on the left flank last term. During the 2021-22 season, he registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 42 matches across all competitions for AC Milan.

AC Milan @acmilan ‍♂️



Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme ‍♂️️



#AlwaysWithYou #SempreMilan What a season for our silver surfer: @RafaeLeao7 ‍♂️Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme‍♂️️ What a season for our silver surfer: @RafaeLeao7 ‍🏄‍♂️⚽️Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme 🏄‍♂️️⚽️#AlwaysWithYou #SempreMilan https://t.co/SbxTislDyi

According to Calciomercato, the Blues are interested in signing the 23-year-old winger as a replacement for Ziyech. The report also added that a player plus cash deal is an option since Ziyech is in talks with the Serie A champions over a potential summer move.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier that AC Milan are determined to retain Leao in the ongoing transfer window. The Serie A giants are open to raising Leao's salary from €1.5 million to €6 million per year and lowering his release clause from €150 million to €100 million.

Leao, who rose through the ranks of Primeira Liga outfit Sporting CP during his early career, joined AC Milan from Lille for €23 million in the summer of 2019. Overall, he has featured in 115 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 27 goals and 21 assists in the process.

So far, the Blues have completed two signings in the ongoing window. The London outfit signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Glen Johnson delivers verdict on two Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea and Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has offered his two cents on the futures of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Johnson said:

"He [Hudson-Odoi] has spells where he looks unplayable and then he has days where it looks like he shouldn't be playing in the Premier League. If he gets his head straight, then I think he has got a lot to offer but I think his days at Chelsea are over, to be honest."

"He's still young but for me, he has got a lot to learn. He needs to play football every week. Maybe Newcastle will get the best out of him."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK going to Callum Hudson Odoi & Hakim Ziyech on thegoing to Callum Hudson Odoi & Hakim Ziyech on the ✈️ going to 🇺🇸 https://t.co/a57g20UPaw

Speaking about Ziyech's role at Chelsea, Johnson said:

"I do believe he [Ziyech] has been given a proper chance at Chelsea and he's a proper player as well. When he switches it on, then he's unplayable, but playing well in one in three games or one in five games isn't enough for a team that has aspirations of winning the Premier League."

