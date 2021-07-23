Chelsea identify Serie A goal machine as Erling Haaland alternative - Reports 

Chelsea have identified Romelu Lukaku as an alternative to Erling Haaland if the Norwegian does not arrive this summer, according to Sky Italia (via Inside Futbol).

Erling Haaland has been Chelsea's primary target this summer as the Blues try to consolidate on their Champions League triumph last season. However, talks between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have reached a stalemate.

Borussia Dortmund are not keen on selling their prized asset and Erling Haaland is not pushing for a move either. This has forced Chelsea to look elsewhere to solve their striking issues.

The Champions League winners have identified Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku as an alternative to Haaland. The 21-year-old Norwegian forward does have a release clause but it gets activated next summer, meaning Chelsea cannot sign Haaland at a fixed price this summer.

Romelu Lukaku was with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014 but never got a chance to cement his place in the starting XI. Since leaving Stamford Bridge, Lukaku has been an goal machine for Everton (earlier) and now Inter Milan. His spell at United was decent but nothing compared to his form right now.

The 28-year-old Belgian scored 24 goals last season which helped Inter Milan win their first Serie A title since 2010. Despite Inter's financial woes and interest from Chelsea, the Nerazzurri are not willing to sell their star forward this summer.

Chelsea want to get a new center forward. Haaland is always the dream, a hard target to buy, and he remains the #CFC big summer goal.

The second option is Lukaku, but Inter Milan, till now, do not want to sell Romelu. #Transfers — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 22, 2021

Chelsea need to address their striker situation before the start of the new season

Despite winning the Champions League and reaching the FA Cup final, Chelsea have a huge hole to fill in their striking department. The Blues forked out around £48 million to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig last summer.

However, the German international has not settled at the club and has been pretty wasteful in front of goal. Werner managed to score just 12 goals in 52 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.

Chelsea clearly need a new centre-forward. Thomas Tuchel has been forced to start Timo Werner due to his price tag. Amongst the other forwards, Olivier Giroud has been sold to AC Milan while Tammy Abraham does not appear to be part of Tuchel's plans.

Borussia Dortmund have not received any official bid yet for Haaland. BVB know about Chelsea interest, their position is clear: if a “crazy” bid won’t arrive, he’ll stay. 🟡🇳🇴 #BVB



If Haaland stays, the race will be open to many clubs next summer - €75m release clause. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2021

However, it is worth noting that Erling Haaland is still Chelsea's first-choice option as a new centre-forward, but the Blues will have to spend upwards of £100 million to sign the 21-year-old superstar.

