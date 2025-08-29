Chelsea include player linked with Manchester United move in their long list of midfielder targets: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly added Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to their long list of transfer targets this summer. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Wharton, who has also been linked with Manchester United, fits into Chelsea's ideal roster, and the London club could make a bid for him soon.

Even though the journalist's report states that getting Wharton in the ongoing summer transfer window may be tough, given the paucity of time as it closes on Monday, September 1, the Blues are keen on following his progress. If they do manage to sign him, it will signal a blow to Ruben Amorim's Manchester United.

United, who have been reportedly keen on bringing Wharton on board in this window, will, however, have to make do without him since Palace do not wish to sell him now. Having just sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal and with Marc Guehi's future uncertain, the Eagles do not want to lose another first-team regular so soon.

The same goes for Chelsea, who will have to make their peace with bidding for Wharton either in the winter transfer window or next summer. Journalist Jacobs suggests that Palace are keen on keeping Wharton with them for at least another year before they even entertain any approach from other clubs.

Adam Wharton can add a lot of depth to Manchester United, but not much to Chelsea

Wharton is a central midfielder who can play both in a holding position as well as in a box-to-box role. He can be touted as a future prospect if he joins either Chelsea or Manchester United. Since joining the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, he has made 48 appearances for them so far.

Although he is yet to open his account in the Premier League, Wharton has already impressed the England management and was given his debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 3-0 win in a friendly in 2024. The Blackburn Rovers academy graduate was also part of the Three Lions squad at the 2024 Euros.

The 21-year-old has elicited interest from Manchester United primarily because of the falling stocks of their midfield. Even though Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Casemiro are the Red Devils' options in the centre of the park, their opponents have constantly devised loopholes.

Even though these are early days in this season, United have suffered two defeats and one draw in the three matches they have played so far. In their most recent outing in the EFL Cup second round against Grimsby Town, they were kicked out via penalties.

Adding more depth to their midfield can work wonders, but the same cannot be said of Chelsea. The Blues already have the likes of Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in their ranks, and it is hard to see where Wharton will fit into talismanic head coach Enzo Maresca's plans.

