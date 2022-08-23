Chelsea increasingly confident about signing 2 forwards before the transfer window shuts: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly confident of sealing the transfers for Anthony Gordon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes at the end of this month. The Blues are chasing the signatures of two forwards this week, along with Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, as per a report in Evening Standard.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, Thomas Tuchel's side have also been linked with AC Milan's Rafael Leao, but the San Siro side are not willing to part ways with the Portuguese star and are in contract talks with him.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Anthony Gordon has told Everton + Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea. 21yo keen to play CL & boost WC chances. theathletic.com/3530603/2022/0… EXCL: Anthony Gordon has told Everton + Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea. 21yo keen to play CL & boost WC chances. #EFC made aware #CFC ready to pay £50m+10m but nothing agreed; still want to keep him & need a replacement if he goes @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Anthony Gordon has told Everton + Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea. 21yo keen to play CL & boost WC chances. #EFC made aware #CFC ready to pay £50m+10m but nothing agreed; still want to keep him & need a replacement if he goes @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3530603/2022/0…

Gordon emerged as a target for the Blues earlier this month and reports suggest they have had two bids rejected by Everton. The Toffees are fighting to keep the forward in their squad, but the Englishman is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang is said to be close to a switch to Chelsea, with Barcelona negotiating a fee for the forward they signed for free earlier this year.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily #cfc standard.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea chiefs are thought to have been urged to look into Leao's status again, opening the door for what could now be a closer exploration of the chances of pulling off a deal. [ @NickPurewal Chelsea chiefs are thought to have been urged to look into Leao's status again, opening the door for what could now be a closer exploration of the chances of pulling off a deal. [@NickPurewal] #cfc standard.co.uk/sport/football…

Thomas Tuchel hints at chances and transfers at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has Kai Havertz leading the attack this season and is ready to give opportunities to Armando Broja.

He spoke about the young striker and said:

"Yes and no. We know enough about him but it's one thing to perform on a loan and another to perform at a club like Chelsea. He was injured in pre-season and is now injured again, this does not help us have a clear view of what he can give us. I think it's a huge chance for Armando to have an impact at Chelsea."

However, he also spoke about the possibility of signing players before the window closes and added:

"I believe we can compete with this group, but it's one thing to compete once a week and it's another to compete 60 times a year and three times a week. You need to have players who challenge for their place and challenge for their minutes.'

He added:

"It does not come down only to tactics and team spirit, it's also about the depth in the squad and the challenge. As long as the transfer window is open, there are always possibilities. The focus is on what we have, not what we could have."

Chelsea have one win in their first three Premier League games this season, and that was a 1-0 win over Everton in the opening gameweek.

