Chelsea injury news: Updates on Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk ahead of Burnley clash 

Chelsea will reportedly be able to call upon Moises Caicedo for their clash against Burnley on Saturday (October 7) but there are doubts over Mykhaylo Mudryk's availability.

According to the Evening Standard, Caicedo suffered a few knocks to his knee in the Blues' 2-0 win against Fulham on October 2. However, the Ecuadorian was spotted wrapping his knee but walked without discomfort down the tunnel. He is set to be fit to face Burnley at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Mudryk enjoyed perhaps his best game in Chelsea colors in the win over Fulham. He bagged his first goal for the club but was withdrawn at halftime with many fearing he'd sustained an injury.

The Ukrainian winger is set to be assessed ahead of the clash with the Clarets. Mauricio Pochettino will be eager for Mudryk to be available given he looked to have finally found his feet in the win at Craven Cottage.

Pochettino praised Mudryk following the victory but also mentioned the injury he'd picked up, telling Sky Sports:

"He was doing well. [It is] unlucky that at half time he felt something in his quad but we hope that it is not a big issue and he will be ready for Saturday."

Chelsea have endured an injury crisis at the start of the season that has coincided with their slow start. Ben Chilwell will miss the trip to Turf Moor as he has sustained a hamstring injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines until December.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League with two wins, two draws, and three defeats in seven games. However, there were signs in the win against Fulham that the tide may be turning for Pochettino's men.

Mykhaylo Mudryk reacts to scoring his first goal for Chelsea

Mudryk was thrilled to score his first goal for the Blues.

Mudryk has endured a difficult start to his Chelsea career since joining from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January for £88.5 million. Many had heralded the 22-year-old as a future superstar, boating electric pace and impressive skill.

However, Mudryk has struggled so far at Stamford Bridge, with just two assists in 23 games across competitions. That was until he netted his first goal for the club in the win against Fulham. The young Blues attacker chested a perfectly weighted ball down and fired past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Mudryk has had to wait a while to net his first Chelsea goal but was delighted to finally do so. He expressed how special the moment was to the club's official website:

“It’s a special moment for me, a first goal, it’s always special. I’m so excited and happy with this moment for our supporters. It’s a big moment for me and all the people that have supported me. Sometimes this happens [the wait for a goal] and you have to accept this. You have to just keep working hard and then moments will come.”

Mudryk's performance against Fulham was one that enthused fans and many hope it kickstarts his Stamford Bridge career. Expectations are high if you look at the amount of money the west Londoners paid for his services.