Chelsea injury update: When will Christopher Nkunku, Moises Caicedo and Wesley Fofana return to action?

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo could reportedly make a vital return against Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24).

Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard reports that Caicedo is optimistic about making a return to action against Villa. The Ecuadorian missed his side's disappointing 0-0 draw against Bournemouth last Sunday due to a knee injury.

Caicedo, 21, returned to Chelsea after international duty with Ecuador this past week but felt discomfort in his knee. He joined the Blues in the summer for a British transfer record £115 million fee.

He has since made four appearances across competitions in Mauricio Pochettino's side's poor start to the season. The Argentine coach has been without a lot of players due to an injury crisis.

Romeo Lavia, 19, also arrived at Stamford Bridge this past summer from Southampton for £58 million. The Belgian is yet to play a game for the west Londoners and he is set for another month on the sidelines after twisting his ankle.

The Blues were without 12 players in the draw against Bournemouth which saw Chelsea slip to 14th in the Premier League. They have started the season with one win, two defeats and two draws.

Christopher Nkunku was another summer arrival but he has been out of action since pre-season with a knee injury. He underwent surgery and is pushing for a December return. However, Wesley Fofana is set to be sidelined for much longer and could even miss the entire season after also undergoing knee surgery.

There is good news regarding Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke as both are eyeing a return against Villa. Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile may not be available for the clash with Unai Emery's Villains but are recovering well from their respective injuries.

Gary Neville questions Chelsea's signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City

Cole Palmer joined the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer.

Chelsea spent a lot this past summer on the likes of Caicedo, Lavia, and also Cole Palmer. The young English attacker joined Pochettino's side from treble winners Manchester City for £40 million.

Palmer, 21, is viewed as one of the most exciting talents in England. Pep Guardiola, though, was willing to allow him to leave the Etihad. He bagged six goals and two assists in 42 games across competitions for City.

However, Gary Neville has questioned Chelsea's decision to sign Palmer and isn't sure about their reasons behind the acquisition. He told Sky Sports:

“Cole Palmer being bought for £40million from Man City is another one. We have seen it with United, that lack of stability at the top since Todd Boehly came in from Roman Abramovich. Every department at the club has changed and it’s too much.”

Palmer signed an eight-year deal with the west Londoners and has made two appearances from the bench thus far. Many argue that Pochettino's summer window should have resulted in the capture of a world-class center-forward.