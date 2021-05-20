Chelsea interested in Bundesliga defender - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix this summer. The Frenchman has caught the eye of Thomas Tuchel with his impressive performances in the Bundesliga this season.

Lacroix joined Wolfsburg from Sochaux last summer on a four-year deal, and the German outfit are now looking to sign him to a long-term deal worth more money, having already qualified for the UEFA Champions League for next season.

However, Sky Germany reported last week that Lacroix has already turned down two contract offers from Wolfsburg. According to Sky Sports, the Bundesliga side may be tempted to let the 21-year old leave this summer for a fee of around €30 million.

Chelsea are looking to bring in at least one defender in the summer and have also been linked to Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, but Lacroix offers the Blues a cheaper option.

The defender has also been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund but Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke was quick to shoot those rumours down. He told SportsBuzzer:

"This is new to me. There is no request. The only thing I can say on the matter is that the player still has a long contract with us. I don’t think they have the financial means to buy him out of his contract."

Lacroix has made 35 appearances this season and is widely regarded as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe. Chelsea will do well to sign the Frenchman as he could become a cornerstone of their defense for a long time given his age and quality.

Chelsea are in for a huge summer

Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham at the end of the season

This summer will be an important one for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel looks to put his stamp on the side. The German tactician could go on a spending spree to bring in players that would turn the Blues into title contenders.

The German is reportedly prioritising bringing in attackers in the summer. Chelsea are interested in bringing in Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho. The two players have long been linked with moves away from Germany, and Chelsea are one of the few clubs that can afford the duo.

The Blues have also been linked to Tottenham talisman Harry Kane. The striker has reportedly told Spurs he would like to leave the club in the summer, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all interested in securing his signature.

