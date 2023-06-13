Chelsea interested in making move for Real Madrid star - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in out-of-favor Real Madrid fullback Alvaro Odriozola.

Following a season-long loan spell at Serie A outfit Fiorentina, Odriozola returned to Real Madrid last summer to play second fiddle to first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal. Coach Carlo Ancelotti used him sporadically over the course of the 2022-23 season, with him playing only 93 minutes over six games.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Odriozola wants to leave Madrid in search of more game time, and Chelsea are one of the teams interested in his services.

As per the outlet, Chelsea have already enquired about the Spaniard this summer but have not yet prepared a formal offer. Mauricio Pochettino’s side, however, are not the only team interested in the 27-year-old right-back. It is believed that Athletic Bilbao have also asked about him this summer.

The player reportedly prefers to move back to his former club Real Sociedad, who only want to sign him as a free agent. Considering that Madrid paid Sociedad €32 million to sign Odriozola in 2018, they are unlikely to green-light the transfer.

Since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Odriozola has played 49 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice and claiming 10 assists. His contract with the Whites expires in June 2024.

Chelsea star Reece James willing to move to Real Madrid

According to El Debate (via The Hard Tackle), Chelsea star Reece James is ready to join Real Madrid in the summer.

Los Blancos have long been in the market for a competent right-back, one who could become a natural successor to first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal. Los Merengues see James as an ideal candidate for the job and have long been monitoring his situation.

Earlier it was understood that James did not want to leave Stamford Bridge, but according to the aforementioned source, he is now ready for a change of scenery. However, for a move to transpire this summer, Madrid must strike a deal with the Blues first, and it is unlikely to be a straightforward affair.

James, who sees his contract expire in June 2028, is currently valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.

