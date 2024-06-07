Chelsea interested in re-signing 24-year-old star who left Stamford Bridge as free agent in 2019: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in re-signing OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka this summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper came up the Blues' youth sides and eventually departed the club in 2019 while he was playing for the under-23's. Before departing Stamford Bridge, Bulka did not make a senior appearance for the west Londoners.

Now, French outlet L’Equipe claims that the Poland international could make a return to the Premier League side (via Get Football News France). This season, he made 38 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging 18 clean sheets in the process.

Trending

Throughout the campaign, Bulka contributed heavily to a defence that conceded just 29 goals in Ligue 1, the least in the competition this season. This was also the fourth-best defensive record in Europe's top five divisions.

Currently, he's contracted with Nice till the summer of 2026, and the French side are willing to nearly triple the goalkeeper's salary. However, the aforementioned report states that the player wants to quadruple the sum instead.

The Blues are looking for an upgrade on their current goalkeeping options, Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic. Neither player has been overly convincing between the sticks this season, but Petrovic has managed seven more league appearances than his Spanish counterpart.

A move back to Chelsea may be tempting for Bulka, who would earn the chance to play with top young talents like Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo. However, the Blues managed only a sixth place finish in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have internally discussed signing goalkeeper who has already played in the Premier League - Reports

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have reportedly internally discussed signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen. The former of the two has already proven his worth in the English top flight this season and is quite comfortable at playing out of the back.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues could move for the English shot-stopper, who is contracted with his club till the summer of 2027 (via GiveMeSport). Last season, he made 28 Premier League appearances and is thereby accustomed to the pace of the league.

However, a move for the 21-year-old may be tricky, with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich also interested in him. Thereby, the Blues are also said to be considering other options such as Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale this summer.