Chelsea interested in shock Jadon Sancho swap deal move with Manchester United - Reports 

Chelsea could swoop in for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho with Christian Pulisic going the other way, as per Calciomercato via Football365 (h/t Football London).

The USA international joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 but he hasn't quite lived up to the £57.6 million price tag. He has played just 414 minutes of Premier League football spread across 13 games this campaign.

Pulisic was part of the USA squad that made it all the way to the 2022 FIFA World Cup last 16 before losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. But he is seen as an expendable asset by Chelsea amidst being linked with a move to Manchester United.

In return, the west London outfit are eyeing a move for Sancho - another winger who joined the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund. He cost the Red Devils around £73 million and after a slow start to life in Manchester, has found some stability under manager Erik ten Hag.

The 22-year-old has scored thrice and assisted once in 14 games across competitions this season, but this wasn't enough to make England's FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar. It will be interesting to see how a potential swap deal pans out.

One would think that Chelsea would have to offer additional cash for Manchester United to agree on swapping the players. Sancho's contract, after all, expires in the summer of 2026 - two years after Pulisic's at Stamford Bridge.

Moreover, the Englishman cost more in transfer fees and is approximately two and a half years younger than his American counterpart, Pulisic (24).

Manchester United target asked to leave Chelsea if the situation doesn't improve

Former Liverpool shot-stopper Brad Friedel has urged Pulisic to leave SW6 if his situation doesn't improve.

Speaking to Online Casino (h/t Metro), Friedel backed the Chelsea winger to reach even greater heights as a player and said:

"If Chelsea aren’t picking Christian Pulisic, then I think he should move elsewhere because he’s good enough to play somewhere."

If a hypothetical swap deal between the Blues and Manchester United does take place, Pulisic will not have a free run at playing time at his new club either. In fact, Ten Hag is stacked in that area of the field.

Anthony Elanga, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Amad Diallo, who is on loan at Rangers, are all relatively young and can play down the flanks. But with Cristiano Ronaldo's exit via mutual consent, either Martial or Rashford could be permanently moved to play centrally.

