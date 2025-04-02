Chelsea interested in signing 22-year-old star flying high in French Ligue 1: Reports 

Chelsea are planning a move for Emanuel Emegha this summer, according to journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter. The Dutch forward plays for the Blues' sister club Strasbourg and has been on the rise in recent seasons.

Emegha scored nine goals from 31 games for the Ligue 1 club last season. The 22-year-old has already registered 12 goals from 24 games across competitions this term. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer following a mixed campaign so far. Enzo Maresca's team are currently fourth in the Premier League after 29 games although Manchester City remain right on their shoulders.

Chelsea have already exited the EFL Cup and the FA Cup but remain in with a chance of winning the UEFA Conference League.

The Blues are looking for an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has endured a dip in form of late. The London giants are now planning to rope in a new No. 9 to compete with the Senegalese and have zeroed in on Emegha.

Chelsea are already linked with multiple big-name strikers ahead of the summer but Emegha represents an attainable target. The player is under contract with the French club until 2028, but prising him away won't be a problem for the Premier League giants.

Will Chelsea sign a new defender this summer?

Emanuel Emegha

Chelsea remain confident of securing the services of Marc Guehi this summer, according to GiveMeSport. The English defender rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but was allowed to leave before he could break into the senior team. He joined Crystal Palace in 2021 and the Blues have lived to rue that decision.

Guehi has turned his career around at Selhurst Park and is now among the finest defenders in the league. The London giants are ready to rectify their error and bring him back to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea are looking to add more steel to their backline, with Axel Disasi's future up in the air.

The Blues have identified Geuhi as the right man for the job and remain confident of winning the race for his signature. The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with the Eagles this summer and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Guehi reportedly earns £50,000 per week at Crystal Palace, and the club could be forced to cash in on him if he continues to stall a new deal.

