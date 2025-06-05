Chelsea interested in signing 25-year-old England international monitored by Liverpool and Manchester City: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to join the race to sign England international Morgan Gibbs-White, who has been on the radars of Liverpool and Manchester City, as per reports. The Blues are set to spend heavily this summer as they aim to get their squad back to competing at the highest levels following their UEFA Champions League qualification.

TEAMTalk reports that Nottingham Forest are prepared to receive offers for the 25-year-old midfielder, with club sources pointing to Chelsea as being among his suitors. They value the midfielder at around £60-70 million and will not look to sell him for less than that.

Enzo Maresca's side narrowly beat Nottingham Forest to a Champions League spot on the final day of the Premier League season and are keen to poach one of their stars. Gibbs-White was one of the most consistent performers for Nuno Espirito Santo's side during the season, even captaining them on occasion.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored seven goals and provided ten assists in 34 appearances for Forest as they finished seventh in the league. His displays earned him a first England invitation as well as interest from the likes of Manchester City, who are looking to replace Kevin de Bruyne.

Chelsea are keen on the Englishman due to his versatility in operating centrally and out wide, a feature observed in Maresca's system. He will not come cheap to London, but a move to the Champions League campaigners will surely be a tempting proposition for him.

Chelsea confirm star's shirt number change ahead of FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea have announced that star midfielder Cole Palmer will change his shirt number ahead of the 2025-26 season, starting with the FIFA Club World Cup. The 23-year-old will now take the number 10 shirt, following in the footsteps of the likes of Eden Hazard and Juan Mata.

Palmer has worn the number 20 shirt since his arrival from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, having worn number 80 at the Etihad Stadium. The sensational midfielder will now replace Mykhailo Mudryk as the Blues' number 10, with the Ukrainian still serving a provisional ban for doping.

Cole Palmer will wear the shirt for the first time when the Blues kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on June 16th. He will hope to inspire his side to glory in the competition, just as he did in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

