Chelsea interested in signing Brazilian midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino. The Brazilian has stood out for his performances for the club and has grabbed the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

The 20-year old is highly regarded as one of Brazil's top prospects, with his style of play being compared to that of Premier League superstar Yaya Toure.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Palmeiras will be willing to part ways with Menino in the summer, and would accept an offer around €20 million, despite his release clause being €60 million.

Chelsea are thought to be leading the race for the Brazilian's signature, but Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also said to be interested in the midfielder.

Chelsea see Menino as one for the future and would probably loan him out after buying him so he can gain experience before playing in the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are ready to integrate the midfielder into the senior squad. Atletico are resigned to losing Lucas Torreira and Geoffrey Kondogbia in the summer.

Chelsea 'chasing £13m signing of Palmeiras star Gabriel Menino - dubbed the Brazilian Yaya Toure' https://t.co/K6tWgulXyP — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 30, 2021

Atletico have, however, set their sights on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, with the Spaniard being the primary target for the Rojiblancos. Diego Simeone will only go after Menino if he is unable to secure the signing of the Spaniard.

Chelsea in for a huge summer

Olivier Giroud is set to leave Chelsea in the summer

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel will go into his first full transfer window with Chelsea in the summer and is expected to make huge changes to the squad. The German is ready to add some star-studded reinforcements to his side.

Names like Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and David Alba have been linked with a summer move to the Blues.

Tuchel will also be parting ways with many players in the squad. French striker Olivier Giroud is set to leave the club in search of more playing-time. The Frenchman has been a bit-part player under Tuchel this season. He will look for a new club in a bid to make France's final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Chelsea loanees Fikayo Tomori, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Ethan Ampadu are all set to be on the chopping block in the summer. Tuchel does not see any of them as part of his future plans at the club going forward.

Matt Law has spoken.



- Werner staying at Chelsea

- Not being used in Haaland deal

- Werner popular within squad

- impressed club officials

- Chelsea considering Lukaku as Haaland alternative

- Inter financial struggles mean they could sell



￼ https://t.co/SbFQ0Elppe — TheScore (@TheScore01) March 29, 2021