Chelsea interested in signing Premier League star – Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer. The Blues are keen to bolster their goalscoring and see the Premier League striker as the ideal fit.

Thomas Tuchel has steadied the ship at Chelsea and gotten them to the FA Cup final. They are also in the Champions League semi-final – level 1-1 with Real Madrid after the first leg.

Chelsea are now looking to push on and win the Premier League title next season, but realize they cannot do it without a prolific striker. The Blues have previously been linked with Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku, with Harry Kane reportedly the latest on the list.

Harry Kane hinted at a possible switch from Tottenham this summer and claimed he wants to win "team trophies." The Spurs striker has won several individual trophies but hinted at a move by saying:

"When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I'll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes. We're not quite doing that. It's bittersweet, but it is what it is. I'm proud to win [Premier League Player of the Year], it's been a good season on the pitch."

Harry Kane urged to join Chelsea

Harry Kane has been urged to leave Tottenham in the summer by David Ginola. While speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

"I think it will be a decision made with his family, and it will probably be a surprise in the end with his choice. Maybe he will take an opportunity to go to a club without going too far away from London and obviously that would be a London club. That would be a big surprise for me as when you play for Spurs it's a London club so you're not going to Arsenal."

Reports suggest Tottenham are unwilling to let Harry Kane leave in the summer but could change their stance if the club captain hands in a transfer request.