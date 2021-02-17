Chelsea interested in swap-deal for AC Milan midfielder - Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in bringing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Ivorian midfielder has impressed for the Rossoneri in recent seasons and Tuchel is ready to offer Milan a swap deal.

According to Il Milanista, Tuchel is willing to offer AC Milan Fikayo Tomori as part of a swap-deal for Kessie. The young Englishman is currently on loan at Milan and the Blues are willing to part ways with the defender in order to bring Kessie to the club.

The Milan midfielder would set the Blues back by around £40 million if they were to try and buy him. However, Thomas Tuchel will hope that offering up Tomori in a swap-deal would drive down the price to something more affordable.

Tomori's stay at AC Milan could be made permanent if the Rossoneri were to cough up around €28 million. Chelsea are ready to allow the defender to make a switch to Milan if Kessie is part of the deal.

Franck Kessiè | Tuchel ‘dreams of’ €40m signing for Chelsea – Has realistic route to complete deal.https://t.co/Cbrruwv3vj #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) February 16, 2021

Franck Kessie's current contract at Milan runs until 2022. The midfielder has been a stalwart in Stefano Pioli's team this season and has scored 7 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri.

Chelsea could find it difficult to persuade Kessie to leave AC Milan

Franck Kessie has been a linchpin in midfield for AC Milan.

AC Milan are said to be readying a new contract offer for the Ivorian, which could interfere with Chelsea's plans. However, if the midfielder rejects a contract renewal, the Rossoneri might be forced to sell Kessie before the start of the 2021/22 season or risk losing him as a free agent at the end of his contract.

Kessie also might not see a move to Chelsea as a step-up in his career. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently fighting for a top 4 finish in the Premier League. They are also unlikely to win silverware this season. AC Milan, however, are battling it out for the Serie A title and are also favourites to win the UEFA Europa League this year.