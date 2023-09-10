Chelsea join Arsenal in race to sign 'incredible' PL striker - Reports

Chelsea could reportedly rival Arsenal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins when the January transfer window opens.

According to English journalist Simon Phillips (via TEAMTalk), the Blues are considering a move for Watkins in January. Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add more firepower to his squad after a disappointing start to the season.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku this summer but the former has only one goal in five games across competitions. Meanwhile, the latter is sidelined with a serious knee injury that he sustained during pre-season.

The west Londoners have looked short of options in the center-forward role beyond Jackson. Thus, they may look to swoop for Watkins who has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

Watkins, 27, has been in fine form under Unai Emery this season, bagging three goals and two assists in six games across competitions. He enjoyed a superb past season at Villa Park, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 40 games across competitions.

Watkins has received plaudits from pundit Danny Murphy amid his impressive showings for the Villains. The former Liverpool midfielder reacted to his display in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in April, telling BBC Sport:

"Incredible performance. I mean 11 in 12, fantastic return." "His all-round game was brilliant, his running in behind, when to run in behind, when to come short. He looks fit, he looks powerful, he looks confident."

Villa are desperate to keep hold of their in-form English attacker but talks over a new contract have yet to reach a successful conclusion. His current deal expires in 2025 and a fee of £50-60 million could tempt them to sell.

Robbie Savage backs Chelsea to finish in the top four and reckons Arsenal will miss out on the title

The Gunners aren't backed to win the title despite an impressive start.

The Premier League season is well and truly underway and there have already been twists and turns. Certainly for Chelsea whose past season's woes have crept into their new campaign under Pochettino.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool to kickstart Pochettino's reign but then slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat to 10-man West Ham United. They did beat Luton Town 3-0 but then suffered another surprising 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Despite this, Robbie Savage is still backing the west Londoners to finish in the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He told Planet Sport Bet:

"When Mauricio Pochettino was appointed I thought Chelsea would get in the top four, and I still believe that. They’ve signed so many good, hungry players and with a manager like Pochettino and the way he can develop players and teams, I think that Chelsea will still finish in the top four."

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a confident start to the season that also mirrors how they began an admirable title-competing campaign yesteryear. They have beaten Nottingham Forest 2-1, Crystal Palace 1-0 with 10 men, and Manchester United 3-1. Mikel Arteta's men were held to a 2-2 draw by 10-man Fulham though.

Savage has given his take on Arsenal's title credentials but it's not good news for fans. He said:

"Even with the acquisition of Declan Rice, I don’t think Arsenal can win the league, simply because of Manchester City. If City weren’t in the Premier League then I think Arsenal would win it, but unfortunately for Arsenal, they are."

The Gunners will be back in action on Sunday (September 17) when they face a struggling Everton side. Meanwhile, their west London rivals next face Bournemouth on the same day.