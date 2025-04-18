Chelsea join host of European giants in heated race for 17-year-old Argentine sensation: Reports

Franco Mastantuono is attracting serious interest in Europe, and Chelsea has entered the race for him, according to journalist Gustavo Yarroch (via Blue_Footy on X). A 17-year-old midfielder for River Plate has become one of South America's most talked-about young talents, and the Blues want to act quickly before his reputation grows even more.

In August 2023, the teenager signed his first professional contract with River Plate, which included a release clause currently valued at €40 million. This would increase by €5 million for the final 10 days of the transfer window (via Yahoo! Sports).

The Blues are prepared to reach that amount in order to maintain their lead over rivals who have expressed a lot of interest. These include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

In January 2024, Mastantuono became the third youngest River Plate player to make an appearance in an official match. After making his unofficial debut during River's preseason friendlies, he played 33 games last season. He has excelled at the club level, thanks to his technical skill and maturity, and he has since been called up to train with Argentina's U20 team.

Chelsea have a strategy of acquiring high-potential players early, and this aligns with their pursuit of the midfield player. Mastantuono is a long-term investment for the Blues in midfield creativity and control, but it will require a significant financial commitment, given his release clause.

Chelsea weigh up Dortmund striker signing with release clause in play

Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy has a €70 million release clause in his contract, which Chelsea are one of the few teams that can activate. This summer, the Blues are thinking of doing just that, according to Sport BILD (via 90min).

The clause was specifically negotiated to apply only to six elite European teams, including the Blues, and it goes into effect following the Club World Cup. Having previously rejected a move to Stamford Bridge in 2020 due to concerns about playing time,

Guirassy has long had aspirations of playing in the Premier League. But now that Chelsea is actively looking for a new striker, their long-standing interest in the forward might finally come to fruition. With 28 goals in 40 games this season, including a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona, the 29-year-old has been in outstanding form.

Given the Blues' desire to replace Nicolas Jackson, who has struggled for consistency, Guirassy is a strong contender based on his goal total this season. Dortmund's dismal league season, which might prevent them from playing in the Champions League, might make a transfer even more likely.

