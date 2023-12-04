Chelsea join Manchester United and 2 other European giants in race to sign goalkeeper valued at €70m: Reports

Chelsea have joined Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in pursuit of AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

This is as per reports from French outlet GFFN, who have mentioned that Maignan's contract extension talks with Milan have stalled, with the possibilty of the player being tempted by a move away on the rise.

The Rossoneri could reportedly be willing to part with their first-choice custodian for €70 million.

Mike Maignan came through the youth ranks at PSG before making his debut for their 'B' team in 2012. He then spent six seasons at Lille, where he emerged as one of the more promising 'keepers in the French national set up. His exploits earned him a move to AC Milan in 2021, where he has plied his trade since.

The Frenchman has made 84 appearances for Milan, keeping 35 clean sheets in the process. This season, he has made 16 appearances across competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

Maignan has also been Didier Deschamps' first-choice since Hugo Lloris fell down the pecking order due to injuries and age catching up. Since his debut for Les Bleus in 2020, Maignan has made 13 appearances and kept a remarkable seven clean sheets.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have not had long-term goalkeepers since they employed Petr Cech and Edwin van der Sar, respectively. However, in order to fix their woes between the sticks, the two PL giants could make a swoop for Mike Maignan.

Gary Neville fears for Manchester United against Chelsea and Liverpool

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville recently expressed worrying concern over the Red Devils' upcoming fixtures against formidable opponents Chelsea and Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville launched a typical rant expressing his tiredness at United's failures and inability to bounce back from them.

"I'm tired of my own club. I don't want to play their games anymore, I don't want to watch their games anymore and that's the saddest criticism you can make of your club when you get tired of watching them."

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League with 24 points from 14 games. They have already lost six games this season, compared to the nine defeats they suffered last season.

In the Champions League, they have the worst defensive record in thr group stages with 14 goals conceded in five games so far.

The Red Devils have a challenging fixture list in December wherein they will face Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in what will prove to be a tough test for Erik ten Hag and his men.