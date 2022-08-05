Chelsea join race to sign 24-year-old centre-back linked with Tottenham: Reports 

According to Firenzeviola.it, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, who has been linked with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Antonio Conte is a fan of Nikola Milenkovic. Tottenham will carry out in-depth studies today to find out of a deal can be done.



The Blues have been in the market for central defenders this summer after enduring a disappointing start to the transfer window. They failed to sign targets Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt (via ESPN).

Thomas Tuchel has also witnessed the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, further depleting his squad.

The west London side, however, have made a recovery in the transfer window. They have secured the services of Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka and most recently, Marc Cucurella.

However, the German manager is still pushing for more defensive reinforcements to improve the London-based club's squad depth.

Milenkovic's contract expires next summer, making him the perfect candidate for a move to Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old has registered 171 appearances across all competitions for La Viola, scoring 14 goals and providing an assist.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea could also lose Marcos Alonso this summer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are looking to sign a centre-back after the departure of Joe Rodon, who joined Rennes on loan. Japhet Tanganga has also been linked with a move to AC Milan (via journalist Ekrem Konur).

It remains to be seen where Milenkovic will end up this summer, with a move to the Premier League being highly likely.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta signs two-year contract extension

Chelsea have announced a contract renewal for captain Cesar Azpilicueta, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

The Spain international joined the Blues a decade ago and has since had a prolific career with the west London side.

After extending his stay at the club, Azpilicueta said:

"I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home. It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands."

He added:

"I would like to say thank you to Mr Todd and Mr Behdad for giving me the opportunity to keep my journey at this amazing club and I am really looking forward to continuing our adventure. I am a really proud captain and I hope we can share many good memories together."

The west London side will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away at Everton on Saturday, August 6.

