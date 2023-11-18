Chelsea join race to sign La Liga attacker after speaking to his family about potential transfer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis winger Assane Diao. The Blues have allegedly spoken to the teenager's family over a potential transfer as per Estadio Deportivo (via Express), with reports surfacing that his agent has also been involved in the preliminary talks.

The 18-year-old winger has registered four goals in 11 games for the senior team across competitions (La Liga, Europa League and Copa Del Rey). Diao's hot form has reportedly made Betis aware of the interest that other clubs might hold in him and the Spanish club are keen to increase his current release clause (£30 million).

Chelsea are likely to face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United for the signature of the winger. The Blues signed a host of young talents in the summer window and look set to add to that roster in the January market, adding to their £424.8m outlay in this campaign.

Should Diao join Chelsea, he will add depth to the flanks for the Blues where they already have players like Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke among others. It is also a likely possibility that the Blues might loan him out immediately after, as they have done with several other youngsters.

Chelsea target Assane Diao praised by Real Betis academy director Miguel Calzado

The Ghanian-born Spanish U-18 winger has drawn praise from his club's academy director Miguel Calzado over his immense potential.

Calzado said (in an interview with El Desmarque via Express):

"He’s a player with huge growth potential, that’s clear to see from his first matches with Betis. We could see it when he was in the academy, too. He learns very quickly."

The young winger has also been praised by former Real Betis captain Joaquin. The former Spain international said:

"He's young and we have to give him time, we don't have to put pressure on him. He is doing things very well, Manuel Pellegrini (Betis manager) is counting on him and he is feeling comfortable. That is the way, because with the important projection that he is having, we have to free him in every way."

Real Betis are currently seventh in La Liga standings with 21 points after 13 games.