Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United target amid Mauricio Pochettino's impending arrival: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacker Harry Kane, who has also been linked with Manchester United, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kane, 29, has emerged as a hot topic of discussion as a host of clubs are currently interested in luring him away from Spurs this summer. Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been touted as possible destinations.

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea have emerged as a potential suitor for Kane as soon-to-be-appointed coach Mauricio Pochettino (reportedly) is keen to reunite with his former striker. They are reportedly willing to meet Spurs' exorbitant fee demands.

Pochettino, who was Tottenham's manager between 2014 and 2019, helped Kane elevate his level during their time working together. Under his guidance, the player netted 169 goals in 242 games across all competitions for Spurs.

However, the Blues have an uphill task in the form of convincing the all-time record England goalscorer to join them. With the club currently in 11th spot in the Premier League standings, they will be unable to offer European football.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is supposedly expected to be in London this week to sign a three-year contract as new Chelsea boss, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. He is keen to add a new striker and a new midfielder to the Blues' squad.

Apart from Kane, the Stamford Bridge outfit are also reportedly monitoring Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Ivan Toney. Their current options - Kai Havertz, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja - have all underperformed this season.

Havertz leads the scoring charts for the Blues with nine goals to his name this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United dealt blow by club CEO's comments

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has suggested that Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United of late, is expected to remain at the club this summer. He told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"I think there are all the conditions for Lautaro Martinez to become our future captain."

Martinez, 25, has established himself as an indispensable player for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Racing Club for over £20 million in 2018. So far, he has helped them lift a total of four trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A right-footed clinical finisher blessed with pace and heading, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has popped up as a top target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail. He is also on Manchester United's radar, as per Football Insider.

So far this season, Martinez has registered 24 goals and 10 assists in 51 matches for Simone Inzaghi's side.

