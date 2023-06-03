Chelsea joined by surprise Premier League club in race to sign Lionel Messi after PSG exit: Reports

According to journalist Pablo Gravellone, Chelsea and Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Lionel Messi after the Argentine's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) exit. The Parisians confirmed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Parisians uploaded a social media video confirming the Argentine's departure. Their message read:

"The club would like to extend its warmest thanks to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who also lifted a Trophée des Champions and two Ligue 1 titles with Les Rouge et Bleu."

Messi has been massively linked with Al-Hilal and Barcelona in recent times. However, interests from Chelsea and Newcastle could shift the balance of the situation.

The Blues won't play in the UEFA Champions League next season and are looking to rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino next term. Messi has previously played under Pochettino in his first season at the Parisian club. Whether he reunites with his compatriot remains to be seen.

Newcastle, on the other hand, managed a top-four finish in the Premier League and will play UEFA Champions League next season. Financially, they can afford Lionel Messi as well.

However, whether Messi will move to the Premier League at the twilight of his career is questionable. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the situation unfolds.

Lionel Messi reacted to his PSG exit

Lionel Messi's time at PSG comes to an end after two seasons. He has scored 32 goals and has provided 35 assists in 74 matches during his time at the club. Messi won three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles.

While his time in France was not as glorious as it was in Barcelona, Messi had good things to say about the stint. He also wished the team the best of luck, telling (via Forbes):

"I am happy to have been able to represent PSG. I really enjoyed playing on this team and with such good players. I want to thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris."

Lionel Messi's future is a hot topic at the moment. Al-Hilal reportedly have a £320 million per year contract offer on the table and Barcelona are also among the options. New interest from the Premier League further makes the situation more complex.

