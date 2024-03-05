Chelsea keen to let go of 3 stars who have failed to fit into Mauricio Pochettino's plans: Reports

Chelsea are allegedly interested in parting ways with Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, and Benoit Badiashile ahead of the next season.

According to Fichajes.net, the Blues have earmarked the aforesaid trio as potential outgoings as they have failed to fit into Mauricio Pochettino's plans. They are keen to cash in on the defenders with a host of European outfits reportedly keeping tabs on their situations.

Silva, who is in the final four months of his current contract, is likely to be released at the end of the ongoing season with him set to turn 40 this September. Cucurella, on the other hand, could fetch the west London club a good price as his deal is set to expire in 2028.

Badiashile, who joined Chelsea from AS Monaco for around £33 million in January 2023, has played under Pochettino just 12 times this season. The 22-year-old has failed to maintain consistency due to a number of injuries and Levi Colwill's steady rise to recognition.

Apart from Silva, Badiashile and Cucurella, Chelsea are also allegedly planning to offload a number of other first-team players. Their top brass are said to be keen to lighten the Stamford Bridge outfit's wage bill.

Chelsea backed to sign Dutch attacker

Speaking to Football League World, ex-Leeds United star Carlton Palmer revealed that the Blues are hoping to sign Netherlands U21 star Crysencio Summerville this summer. He said:

"Chelsea have identified Summerville as somebody they want to recruit in the summer. They see him as a perfect addition to what is already a massive squad but the 22-year-old has been in sensational form this season, as Leeds are flying in the Championship."

Palmer, who represented England 18 times as a player, continued:

"Of course, if Leeds get promoted to the Premier League – Chelsea is a huge club – but if he's playing well under Daniel Farke, then surely he would want to stay. But, at the end of the day, we all know that money talks, and should there be an unbelievable offer for Summerville, I think they will be forced to look at it."

Shedding light on the 22-year-old winger's price tag, Palmer added:

"It's going to be massive money and it seems like he'd like to stay, but Leeds are in a strong negotiating position because his contract doesn't expire until 2026. There's also no release clause in there. There's also solid interest from Liverpool, Aston Villa... so that's only going to force the price up. I would think you'll be looking at between £30 million-£40 million for Leeds to sell him."

Summerville, who joined Leeds' youth ranks from Feyenoord in 2020, has popped up as one of the best performers in the EFL Championship this campaign. He has helped his team sit third in the standings, contributing 16 goals and nine assists in 35 overall matches.

Prior to Daniel Farke's appointment as Leeds manager, Summerville featured in 40 senior outings for his club. He contributed just four goals and two assists with all of them coming in the Premier League last term.