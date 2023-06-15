Chelsea keen on making move for £55 million rated Premier League midfielder - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have rekindled their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Blues are bracing for major exits in midfield this summer. Mateo Kovacic is said to have agreed personal terms with Manchester City, while Mason Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United. N'Golo Kante has agreed to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad and Conor Gallagher could also be on his way out.

Chelsea have thus set their sights on signing a new midfielder ahead of the 2023-24 season. Although they have conceded defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Manuel Ugarte, they have been linked with others like Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice and Nicolo Barella.

Everton midfielder Onana has now emerged as a target for the Stamford Bridge outfit, according to the aforementioned source.

Onana, 21, joined the Toffees from French club LOSC Lille for £33 million last summer. He went on to make 35 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside-based club, bagging one goal and two assists, and helped them avoid relegation.

The Belgium international's performances for Everton in the first half of the season saw him attract interest from Chelsea in January. The Blues even held talks with the player's entourage but a transfer did not materialize. Tavolieri revealed at the time that Onana rejected the English giants as he wanted to complete the season at Goodison Park.

Chelsea have now revived their interest in the former Lille star, according to the journalist. Mauricio Pochettino's side are showing a keen interest in the midfielder and have resumed negotiations over a transfer.

Onana is contracted to Everton until June 2027, having only joined them last summer. However, the Toffees are prepared to cash in on him for £55 million as they are in desperate need of money, as per the report. The Belgian is also prepared to move on from Merseyside.

How did Chelsea target Amadou Onana fare in his last game for Everton?

Amadou Onana made his last appearance for Everton in their final Premier League game of the 2022-23 season against AFC Bournemouth. The Toffees faced the risk of suffering relegation going into the game, but the Belgian helped them avoid the drop. He was one of the best players on the pitch as the Goodison Park outfit earned a 1-0 win.

Onana started in an advanced role ahead of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye. He had 46 touches of the ball but lost possession ten times. The midfielder made 23 passes, including two key passes, with 79% accuracy.

The 21-year-old won 10 of the 15 duels he competed in, with only James Tarkowski faring better. He also made two interceptions and three tackles. The former Lille star completed one dribble and had two shots off-target as well.

