Chelsea keen on selling player despite resurgence in form - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to parting ways with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga next summer. According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are willing to sell the Spaniard despite his impressive performances this season.

The 27-year-old is currently the club's second-choice goalkeeper behind Senegalese shot-stopper Edouard Mendy.

Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Atheltic Bilbao in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth £71 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. He immediately became a regular starter at Stamford Bridge but endured a difficult debut season with the club.

The 27-year-old was prone to occasional errors, which forced the Blues to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes in the summer of 2020. The arrival of Mendy resulted in Kepa falling down the pecking order at the club. He made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Tuchel's side last season.

Kepa was expected to leave Stamford Bridge last summer, but a lack of offers resulted in the goalkeeper remaining in London. The Spaniard has featured mainly in the cup competitions for the Blues this season. Kepa has, however, managed to refind his form under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

The Spaniard has produced a number of match-winning performances for the club this season. He was once again the standout player for Chelsea during their 1-0 victory over Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy has returned from international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. The 29-year-old is expected to replace Kepa in Chelsea's starting line-up for the FIFA Club World Cup final against Palmeiras tomorrow.

Kepa's impressive performances are likely to have caught the attention of a number of clubs. The London side is expected to receive bids for the former Athletic Bilbao star this summer.

Chelsea could sell Kepa this summer and raise the funds required to sign a forward

Chelsea will look to recoup at least half of the £71 million they spent to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga if they sell him this summer. The Blues are likely to use the funds from Kepa's potential sale to sign a new forward.

The team's forwards have failed to produce the goods for the club this season. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League since joining from RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively.

The duo have managed to score just three Premier League goals between them this season. Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic has shown glimpses of his abilities since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

The American has, however, struggled with recurring injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge and has been in and out of the club's starting line-up this season. Pulisic and Werner have also been linked with moves in recent months. Thomas Tuchel could, therefore, prioritize the signing of a new forward next summer.

