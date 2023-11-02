Chelsea keen to sign 26-year-old defender, player open to Premier League transfer – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in roping in AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez to strengthen their backline in the future.

The Blues, who have spent around £1 billion on transfer fees since the start of the 2022-23 season, have opened the ongoing campaign on a mixed note. They have shown signs of improvement from last season, but are 11th in the 2023-24 Premier League standings now.

Chelsea, who finished 12th with 44 Premier League points past term, are currently on 12 points from 10 matches. They have scored 13 goals and conceded 11 so far, registering three wins and four defeats.

Now, according to Spanish news publication Todofichajes, Chelsea have chosen to set their eyes on Hernandez with the intention of signing him next year. They could manage to wrap up a potential deal due to the 26-year-old's open stance of joining a Premier League club.

With Ben Chilwell's consistent injury worries and Marc Cucurella's uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, Hernandez could prove to be a smart signing for the Blues. He could pop up as a first-team starter for them, while also forcing Ian Maatsen to find a way out of the team.

Hernandez, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2026, has established himself as one of the top left-backs in the world over the last three campaigns. He has netted 25 goals and laid out 28 assists in 178 matches across all competitions for Stefano Pioli's side.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on 'positive' performance in Chelsea's latest 2-0 victory

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Mauricio Pochettino was asked if his only regret was not scoring more goals in Chelsea's latest 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers. He replied (h/t football.london):

"Of course, but after Saturday [2-0 loss to Brentford] it was important for us to win the game and go through the competition. Of course too many chances, we need to be more clinical, that you cannot change from Saturday to today. It's time to build the confidence."

Following his team's EFL Cup last-16 home contest, Pochettino added:

"I think too many positive things. Important to stay and go through in this competition, that is important for us and build confidence. Players like Badiashile and Reece James to play one hour is important. Now we go forward to the next round but, now to prepare for the next two games before the international break."

While Benoit Badiashile returned from a groin injury to mark his first appearance of the campaign with a goal against Blackburn, Reece James started his first contest in two months. The latter picked up a hamstring issue in the Blues' 1-1 home draw with Liverpool in August.

The Blues, who will face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup last-eight, will next take on rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6).