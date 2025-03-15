Chelsea keen on signing €22m million-rated Portuguese midfielder as they continue squad overhaul - Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on Dario Essugo, according to A Bola. The Portuguese midfielder is currently on loan at Las Palmas from Sporting and has caught the eye in LaLiga.

Essugo has registered 19 appearances across competitions this season, finding the back of the net once. His efforts have already convinced the Blues, who have reportedly struck a deal with Sporting for a move this summer.

The London giants have shown an affinity for talented young footballers in the transfer market of late. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have already signed Geovany Quenda from the Portuguese side, with the teenager set to arrive in 2026.

That deal is expected to cost the Blues around €51m, and Sporting have now accepted a €22m offer for Essugo as well. The London giants mean business this summer after an underwhelming campaign and are preparing for a squad overhaul.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League, 21 points behind Liverpool at the top of the pile. The Blues have won 14 and lost seven of their 28 games in the league this season.

With Romeo Lavia struggling to stay fit, the London giants have now decided to bring Essugo in to shore up their midfield. The Portuguese defensive midfielder is highly rated in the European circuit and looks set to appear in the Premier League next season.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Barcelona midfielder?

Dario Essugo

A recent report from Fichajes.net has suggested that Chelsea have set their sights on Barcelona starlet Gavi. The Spanish midfielder is highly rated at Camp Nou, but has struggled to break into the starting XI since returning from a lengthy injury earlier this campaign.

Gavi has registered two goals and three assists from 25 games across competitions, but only 12 of them have been starts. While the 20-year-old signed a new five-year deal with the Catalans until 2030 in January, speculation remains ripe about his future.

However, speaking recently, as cited by Chelsea News, Gavi insisted that he is not going anywhere.

"People say things, they talk of offers here and there, but they are lies. I signed a five year contract here, and I am going to see it out, because this is my boyhood club. [Squad] rotation happens, it’s okay and the coach trusts in me,” said Gavi.

The Blues next face Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, March 16, in the Premier League.

