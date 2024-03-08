Chelsea keen on signing €45 million rated LaLiga forward with 19 goal contributions this season - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on making a summer transfer move for Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, according to Fichajes. The forward is reportedly valued at €45 million by Girona.

The 26-year-old is currently enjoying a brilliant campaign with Girona, going by his performances this season.

Dovbyk has already hit double figures for Los Albirrojos, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists in 25 La Liga games. He also netted once in the UEFA Champions League and has a combined goal contribution of 22 goals and assists across all competitions.

His performances for Girona are believed to have already caught the eyes of some of Europe's top club, with Chelsea being one of them.

The Blues could be prepared to make a move for the Ukrainian international as they aim to strengthen their attacking department next season.

Mauricio Pochettino's team is currently tipped to go all out for a new centre-forward this summer, and the €45 million-rated Dovbyk could be one of their top options.

Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update ahead of Chelsea Vs Newcastle United clash

The Chelsea manager has confirmed that his team has suffered yet another set of injuries, which is expected to add three first-team stars to the list absentees for their home game against Newcastle United.

Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell are currently out injured, while Conor Gallagher could miss the game due to illness.

Speaking about the recent injury setbacks ahead of their home game against Eddie Howe's side, Pochettino said via the club's official website:

"So far, no [players are back]. It’s the same situation as last week. You all know the list of injured players and also it now has Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell. Gallagher also hasn’t been training because he has had a virus. That is the news from the medical team. We will see tomorrow or Saturday if he [Gallagher] will have the possibility to train."

He added:

"The problem with this situation is that [after an illness] the energy is down and you need time to recover. We will see if he can be available and ask what is the situation. Can he play? Play only a few minutes? We will need to assess him in the next few days."

The absences comes at a time when Pochettino's Chelsea team has already been hit with a barrage of injuries to key players, and the list keeps getting longer as the season progresses.