Chelsea keen on signing Premier League teenager as Todd Bohley continues squad rebuild: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in adding Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto to their star-studded squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Prior to joining Leeds earlier this season on a five-year deal, Gnonto emerged as a promising forward over the past two campaigns. He shot to recognition after registering 12 goals and 10 assists in 74 games for Swiss side FC Zurich in two seasons.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with pace and directness, the 10-cap Italy international joined the Whites from Zurich for around £4 million last summer, as per reports. So far, he has scored four goals and contributed three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are interested in securing Gnonto's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is keen to inject new blood into his team's misfiring attack.

Gnonto, who has a deal until June 2027 at Elland Road, is expected to be sold for a high price due to his young age and lengthy contract.

Apart from the Stamford Bridge outfit, AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in snapping up the Inter Milan academy graduate this summer.

Should Gnonto join the Blues in the near future, he could provide solid competition to Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, and Noni Madueke among others. The Leeds teenager could have more room to fit in next season as the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are speculated to exit the club this summer.

Chris Sutton offers his prediction ahead of Chelsea's PL home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion

In his BBC column, former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has predicted a 2-1 loss for his erstwhile club in their Premier League home encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 15). He wrote:

"Lampard used a back four in last weekend's defeat at Wolves in his first game back in charge, but went with a back three in the Champions League. Whichever way he has played, it hasn't worked because they haven't found the net. Everyone viewed his appointment as short-term but I am sure he harbored hopes of doing enough to get it permanently – and this been the worst possible start."

Backing Roberto De Zerbi's side to win all three points, Sutton added:

"He needs a couple of of big results, and quickly, if he is going to turn things around but this is going to be a difficult game for Chelsea to get anything from. Brighton will quite rightly be smarting from the manner of their defeat by Tottenham and the wrong decisions that went against them. They deserved so much more against Spurs, but I have a feeling they will get their rewards this week."

Chelsea are currently in the 11th spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table with just 39 points from 30 matches – 17 points off the top four.

