Chelsea keen on signing Real Madrid star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge. The Belgian has not hit the ground running at Real Madrid as he has often been injured.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea are willing to take their former player back in the summer. The report claims that the Premier League giants are willing to offer around €40-50 million for the Belgian.

Eden Hazard spent most of his senior career at Chelsea but left them for Real Madrid in 2018. He won the Europe League in his final match for the club before completing his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, things have not gone the way Eden Hazard and Real Madrid expected. The forward has been injured a lot and has not had a good run with Los Blancos.

Chelsea have a jam-packed squad, with more than enough players in their attacking section. However, the chance to sign the Real Madrid star would be a tempting option for the board and the fans alike.

Belgian National Team doctor unhappy with Real Madrid's treatment of Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has been injured a lot during his time at Real Madrid, and the Belgium national team doctor, Kristof Sas, is not happy.

Sas has blasted Los Blancos for their treatment of the forward and claims that the former Chelsea star is caught in a "vicious circle". He told Nieuwsblad:

"We are awaiting the details and knowing more, but it is clear that it is worrisome. The injuries at this stage of the season are not worrisome for the Euros, it is even a rest period. But with Eden it is different. It's another relapse, a chronic situation that always goes wrong in the end. First the ankle, then the muscle injuries. It's all very unpleasant."

"Eden Hazard is in a vicious circle and it's not easy to get out of it. It's disturbing what happens with his musculature. A footballer must be able to kick, turn, jump, all at high speed. And, of course, this is more difficult during rehabilitation. He needs pace and continuity. The situation is not dramatic for us yet, but must urgently get out of that dead end."

Eden Hazard is currently out with a muscle issue, and it is set to keep him out of action for up to a month.