Chelsea keeping tabs on 2 Premier League stars who have been linked with Manchester United - Reports 

Premier League giants Chelsea are contemplating making bids for Manchester United-linked Brentford pair David Raya and Ivan Toney.

According to football.london, Brentford goalkeeper Raya, who has 14 months left on his contract, has emerged as a player of interest for Chelsea. It's expected that at least one of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy will leave this summer, paving the way for Raya’s arrival. The Spanish shot-stopper is unlikely to extend his stay at Brentford if they fail to secure a top-seven finish.

The Bees’ undisputed talisman Toney, meanwhile, runs out of contract in 2025, but his departure this summer has not been ruled out. Brentford could reportedly let the 27-year-old leave if they receive a good offer or the player expresses his desire to switch clubs.

The Pensioners have long been searching for a competent centre-forward and could zero in on the one-capped England international, who has 19 Premier League goals.

Chelsea, though, are not alone in their pursuit of the coveted Brentford duo, with Manchester United also getting heavily linked with them.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are scouring the market for a potential successor to David de Gea and feel that Raya could be up for the task. Considering that De Gea’s contract expires this summer, Manchester United could promptly move for the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in November, The Sun linked Manchester United with a move for Toney. They brought in Wout Weghorst as Ronaldo’s successor in January, but the Dutchman is still searching for his first Premier League goal for United after 11 games. It will not be surprising if they rekindled their interest in Toney in the summer.

Manchester United-linked David Raya impressed in Brentford’s win over Chelsea

David Raya started in goal as Brentford visited Stamford Bridge for their Premier League bout with Chelsea on Wednesday (April 26) night. The goalkeeper made some impressive defensive interventions, as the visitors picked up a big 2-0 (Cesar Azpilicueta (OG) and Bryan Mbeumo) win over Frank Lampard’s side.

Raya made four saves, with all four shots coming from inside the box. He also made an excellent diving save. Additionally, Raya delivered 16 long balls, commanded his box superbly and made eight recoveries.

While Raya shone brightly against Chelsea, Toney was unusually quiet. He lost ten of 17 duels, was dispossessed five times and had no shots on target.

