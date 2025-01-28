Chelsea keeping tabs on 20-year-old star with £84m release clause ahead of potential January move: Reports

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa to potentially sign him this month, as per TBR Football. The Spaniard has emerged as one of the hottest young strikers in Europe this season. The Blues retain an interest in him, having been close to signing him in the summer.

Chief Correspondent at TBR Football Graeme Bailey has revealed exclusively that Enzo Maresca's side are monitoring Aghehowa. Although unlikely, the financial situation surrounding his club FC Porto may also force them to consider offers below his £84 million release clause.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chelsea were very close to signing Samu Aghehowa last summer from Atletico Madrid as part of the deal for midfielder Conor Gallagher. However, the deal hit the rocks at the last minute. They instead picked up Joao Felix from the Spanish outfit, while Aghehowa moved to Portugal for around €15 million.

Maresca's side are in the market for a new striker amid Nicolas Jackson's struggles in recent weeks, with the Senegalese striker failing to score in seven games. They are willing to return for Samu Aghehowa if the conditions for a deal are right, after his terrific start to life in Portugal.

He has proven his worth with the Portuguese giants, scoring 18 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions, including two against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League. The 20-year-old's form this season has earned him an invitation to the senior Spain national team. He also made his debut against Switzerland in November.

Chelsea are expected to have a number of outgoings in the days leading up to transfer window closure, with Joao Felix among the players linked with an exit. If they manage to sell some players, they may look to try and sign Aghehowa, whose potential captivated their scouts last summer.

Chelsea defender completes January exit from club

Chelsea star Renato Veiga has completed a temporary switch from the club, joining Serie A giants Juventus on loan in their first major winter transfer. The Portuguese youngster has ended speculation surrounding him by joining the Bianconeri until the end of the season.

Veiga was coveted by a number of clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Olympique Marseille, and Wolverhampton Wanderers before ultimately choosing to join Juventus. He will provide a direct replacement for the injured Gleison Bremer at centre-back in Turin.

Renato Veiga has taken the No. 12 shirt for Thiago Motta's side and is expected to feature until the end of the campaign before returning to the Blues. Juventus paid a loan fee in the region of €5 million for the 21-year-old, who was keen on a temporary exit from Chelsea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback