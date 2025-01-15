Chelsea keeping tabs on 22-year-old Serie A ace ahead of potential £40m transfer tussle with Manchester United: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The Japanese goalkeeper is also a target for Manchester United, who were previously rejected by the 22-year-old.

As per a report in talkSPORT (via Caught Offside), Suzuki is being scouted by Chelsea and Manchester United as they look to bring in a goalkeeper in the summer. The Serie A side are willing to let go of their prized asset for £40 million.

Chelsea are not happy with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, who was signed last summer, and are looking to bring a goalkeeper who can dominate the box. The Blues have been warned by Jamie Carragher that they cannot win the title with Sanchez in goal. He said on Sky Sports (via Metro):

Trending

"When I think of teams who win the title, the goalkeeper is such a big thing. At Liverpool, the teams I played in, we never had a ‘keeper who was on the level of Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar or Petr Cech. Liverpool got Alisson [after I retired] and they won the league. That’s my thing. Chelsea have been so impressive this season. I just can’t imagine the goalkeeper (Robert Sanchez) lifting [the Premier League trophy]."

Manchester United tried to sign Suzuki along with Andre Onana in 2023, but the Japanese star was unwilling to be second choice at Old Trafford.

When Chelsea were urged to sign Liverpool star

Darren Bent was on talkSPORT earlier this season and urged Chelsea to sign Caoimhin Kelleher. He believes that the Liverpool star should also consider the move as the Blues need a top goalkeeper and he fits the ball. He said last November:

"I always look at Martinez. He was at Arsenal for like ten years and finally got an opportunity at the end, done incredibly well, won the FA Cup, was brilliant. [Bernd] Leno comes back [from injury], they sell him. Then obviously he [Martinez] leaves, the rest is history, wins the World Cup, is at a fantastic club in Aston Villa.

"I think Kelleher is a very good goalkeeper. He's 25, it's time now, let's get going now, do you know what I mean? I think there's an opportunity there [at Chelsea]. I'm not convinced on [Robert] Sanchez if I'm honest, makes some unbelievable saves... But I think him [Kelleher] going in there, [for] £35million, that's not even a risk I don't think."

Liverpool are open to selling Kelleher as they have Alisson Becker and have signed Giorgi Mamardashvili, who heads to Anfield in the summer of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback