Chelsea keeping tabs on big-name manager as club board cast doubt over Enzo Maresca: Reports

Chelsea have zeroed in on Carlo Ancelotti as a possible replacement for Enzo Maresca, according to Fichajes (via Caught Offside). The Blues roped in Maresca as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement last summer.

The former Leicester City manager arrived at Stamford Bridge fresh from a Championship winning campaign with the Foxes. However, Maresca has blown hot and cold with the London giants so far.

The Italian manager has picked up 25 wins and 10 defeats in 42 games at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table after 28 games, and have already been knocked out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

However, the Blues have reached the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League, which remains their only chance of silverware. Maresca has failed to convince the club hierarchy and the London giants have apparently identified Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement.

Ancelotti spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup, but was sacked in 2011. The Italian manager has since been quite successful, particularly with Real Madrid, where he has won the Champions League three times over two stints.

However, Ancelotti's contract is set to run out in 2026 and his position at the Santiago Bernabeu remains under scrutiny. Recent reports have suggested that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso has already been identified as the Italian's replacement.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Ancelotti's situation and are ready to bring him back to Stamford Bridge. The London giants are even willing to offer a huge deal to convince the Italian to take up the job.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Real Madrid midfielder?

Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea are planning to move for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to TEAMtalk (via Four Four Two). The French midfielder has been a key figure for Real Madrid this season, even covering in defense as and when required.

However, the LaLiga giants are looking for an upgrade in the middle of the park and have apparently identified Enzo Fernandez as an option. The Argentinean has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Blues, but has shown signs of improvements in recent weeks.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are ready to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Fernandez is also eager to leave Chelsea to join Real Madrid.

The Blues are not actively looking to offload the Argentinean, but are willing to consider a swap deal involving Tchouameni. The Frenchman is under contract with Los Blancos until 2028.

