Chelsea keeping tabs on PSG and Barcelona full-backs - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly pondering a move for PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Barcelona's Sergino Dest. The two full-backs are a part of Thomas Tuchel's transfer plans at the club this summer.

As per Simon Johnson of The Athletic, Chelsea are still interested in Hakimi. The Blues tried to sign him last summer from Inter, but he was lured by the Ligue 1 side instead. Rumors now suggest he wants to leave Parc des Princes, and Tuchel wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy French journalist Daniel Riolo: “Hakimi is going crazy, the South Americans don’t talk to him anymore. He already wants to leave Paris (PSG), he is fed up. In this team, his qualities have never exploded, so maybe you have to give him up.” French journalist Daniel Riolo: “Hakimi is going crazy, the South Americans don’t talk to him anymore. He already wants to leave Paris (PSG), he is fed up. In this team, his qualities have never exploded, so maybe you have to give him up.”

Dest is the second option for the manager if he misses out on the PSG star. The Barcelona defender was linked with the Club World Cup winners back in January as well, but the move did not materialise.

Chelsea are yet to decide the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, who are wanted by Barcelona. Both defenders are open to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, and could end up together at Camp Nou.

Tuchel's plan changes nothing for Reece James at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for Reece James, and his future at the club is unlikely to be affected by the possible transfers. Hakimi and Dest play as right wing-backs or right-backs for their respective clubs, a position occupied by Reece at Chelsea.

The possible signings will enable Tuchel to be more experimental with Reece and use him as a center-back or even push him to the midfield as he did towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

Speaking to the media earlier this year, Tuchel said:

"Would love to have two Reece James' to have the problem (of best position) solved! It is 55% towards wing-back, 45% towards back three. It depends how the opponent plays against us, do we expect a lot of possession, how is their structure for offensive transition. For this can sometimes be helpful for Reece to play in back three and be the first guy to recover in transition and not be involved in attack to have his speed and physicality and protection of counter-attacks. His next step is to be a regular, 50-55 matches player."

Reece is reportedly set to be offered a new contract by the club this summer, as per the same Atheltic report.

