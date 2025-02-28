Chelsea launch €80m move to sign Bundesliga breakout star next summer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly offered €80 million to Borussia Dortmund over the possible signing of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to Fichajes.net (via TheHardTackle). This comes after the Englishman has proven to be a formidable winger for the Bundesliga side this season.

Best known for his pace and ability to skip past defenders in quick succession, Bynoe-Gittens is a decent left-winger. The Englishman has also proven to be versatile due to his ability to feature on both the left and right flank in attack.

In 35 appearances, the youngster has scored 11 goals and provided four assists for Dortmund this season. Thus, his impressive performance hasn't gone under the radar, and the Blues are looking to sign him.

Chelsea's interest in the Englishman could be due to the uncertainty of Mykhaylo Mudryk's future at Stamford Bridge. The Ukrainian is currently on the sidelines over an alleged doping incident. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has also struggled to impress on the left wing. Thus, the Blues might be looking to sign Bynoe-Gittens to resolve their challenges in the left wing.

If signed, Bynoe-Gittens’s attacking proficiency and flexibility could enhance Chelsea's attacking outlook. However, the aforementioned report claims that Dortmund are reportedly demanding a mega transfer fee of €100 million for the Englishman.

At the age of 20, Bynoe-Gittens is a player who could fit into the Blues' long-term objectives of building a young and competitive squad. However, it remains to be seen if they would be willing to meet Dortmund's transfer valuation for the Englishman in the summer.

Bynoe-Gittens is contracted at Dortmund till June 2028, and this gives the Bundesliga side decent bargaining power at the negotiation table.

"We have to support this team" - Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's Premier League performance

Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, has claimed that his team need to be supported. This comes after the Blues secured a 4-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Tuesday (February 25).

In a press conference after the game against Southampton, Maresca said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We have to support this team. I said to my players: we’re in our worst moment of our season.”

Despite their inconsistency in the Premier League this season, the Blues are still in the top-four race. Maresca's men are ranked fifth in the league standings, having registered 46 points from 27 games.

They are one point behind Manchester City, who are ranked fourth, and two points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest in the top-four race.

