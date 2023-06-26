Chelsea could launch bid for 27-year-old goalkeeper despite Mauricio Pochettino being content with Kepa Arrizabalaga: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan despite Mauricio Pochettino's willingness to continue with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law, the Blues are considering a move for Maignan whose stock has continued to grow at Milan. The French shot-stopper featured 29 times across competitions this past season, keeping 10 clean sheets.

A potential swoop for the 27-year-old comes despite Pochettino reportedly being content with Kepa as his No.1. The Spaniard displaced Edouard Mendy as first-choice Chelsea goalkeeper in the season gone by. The latter is closing in on a move to Saudi giants Al Ahli.

This may also be playing its part in the Blues' potential pursuit of Maignan. Alongside this, Kepa was not always the most dependable last season. He kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions.

However, Kepa could do with competition, especially with Mendy departing Stamford Bridge. Maignan boasts experience at the highest level, he has been at Milan since 2021, joining from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

Maignan has also replaced Hugo Lloris as France's No.1 goalkeeper. Lloris announced his international retirement in January and Maignan has stepped into the role as Les Bleus' shot-stopper. He has earned eight international caps to date, keeping five clean sheets.

The Milan goalkeeper has three years left on his contract at the San Siro. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €45 million.

Chelsea's Reece James sends Kalidou Koulibaly a message following the defender's departure

Koulibaly lasted just a year at Stamford Bridge.

Kalidou Koulibaly has left Chelsea and joined Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal on a three-year contract. Ramon Diaz's side have paid the Blues €23 million for the Senegalese center-back.

Koulibaly struggled during his one-year stay at Stamford Bridge following a €30 million move from Napoli. He appeared 32 times across competitions, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Chelsea were keen to offload him and managed to do so with the defender heading to the Middle East. However, his former teammate Reece James is sad to see him go. He sent the 32-year-old a parting message on his Instagram story:

“What a guy. What a player. Gonna miss you big bro and my French lessons.”

Koulibaly was regarded as one of the finest defenders in Europe before joining the west Londoners. He made 317 appearances at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. He now joins a long list of European star names that have headed to Saudi. This includes former Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante who has joined champions Al Ittihad.

