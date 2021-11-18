Chelsea lead Manchester United in race to sign Premier League defender: Reports

Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, according to French outlet Foot Mercato. The Blues have opened talks with the centre-back while the Red Devils are monitoring the player's situation.

Fofana joined Leicester from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne for around £31.5m last year. The 20-year-old is currently nursing a serious injury but showed his ability as a defender in his debut season with the Foxes.

Despite being just one year into his contract with Brendan Rodgers' side, Fofana is attracting transfer interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs. According to reports, the youngster has made his way onto Chelsea's wishlist.

Chelsea face the risk of losing Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva next summer but are already preparing for life without them. Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with a host of defenders recently and it appears Fofana is on their list of potential options.

The European champions have reportedly opened talks with the Frenchman over a move to Stamford Bridge next summer. Fofana has been on Chelsea's radar for a while and the London giants are now prepared to step up their interest in him.

Chelsea, though, are not the only Premier League club interested in signing Fofana from Leicester. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are also admirers of the 20-year-old.

However, the Blues have gained an advantage over the Red Devils in the race to sign Fofana by getting in touch with the player himself.

Chelsea and Manchester United target Wesley Fofana could cost a hefty sum

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly battling it out to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. However, the France U-21 international could come with a hefty price tag.

Manchester United forked out a fee in the region of £78.3m to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester two years ago. It is said that the Foxes could demand a similar sum for Fofana's sale next summer.

Fofana only joined Leicester from Saint-Etienne for around £31.5m last year. The centre-back still has four more years remaining on his current contract with Rodgers' side.

Considering the length of his contract and his age, Leicester are expected to demand a hefty sum for Fofana's sale. It remains to be seen if Chelsea or Manchester United are prepared to meet their asking price for the highly-rated central defender.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar