Chelsea lead race to land Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are leading the race to land Ilaix Moriba this summer from Barcelona. As per a report in Mundo Deportive (via Sport Witness), Chelsea have reportedly jumped ahead in the race for Ilaix Moriba. The midfielder is also a target for Manchester City and RB Leipzig this summer.

The 18-year-old is in his final year of Barcelona contract and has already rejected a new deal from the Catalan club. Chelsea are looking to capitalize on the opportunity and lure him to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are keen on adding a midfielder this summer and see the Barcelona starlet as the ideal fit.

Ilaix Moriba has been frozen out at Barcelona as he has refused to pen a new deal. Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan has, however, urged the midfielder to stay at the club and fight for his place. He said:

"I've been speaking with [Ilaix], and I told him that I will help with whatever I can, but above all I advised him not to leave. I can't get involved beyond that, it's not for me to do that. I can just say that I hope he stays."

Ronald Koeman keen on keeping Chelsea target at Barcelona

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman has admitted he wants to keep Ilaix Moriba at Barcelona. He wants to connect with the midfielder on a human level and offer advice to the teenager. He said:

"It's a new situation and a difficult one for him and for the club, but the important thing is that it doesn't affect him. He needs to keep working hard so that if the situation is resolved, he's in shape when the games arrive. He's doing that, he's managing a tough moment well."

Reports suggest Chelsea have offered to triple his wages to €6 million a season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee