Chelsea lead race to sign midfielder who has been linked with Liverpool - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Ugarte has garnered plenty of interest with his performances for Sporting CP in recent times. Since joining the Portuguese club from Famalicao in 2021, he has made 82 appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Ugarte can also play as a central midfielder. As per Football Insider, Chelsea have already sent scouts to monitor the Uruguay international. They are believed to be in a good position to bring the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested in signing Ugarte. The Reds have struggled this season and are looking for a major overhaul in midfield in the summer. James Milner is reportedly set to join Brighton & Hove Albion while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their squad further as they prepare themselves for potential UEFA Champions League football next season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could see N'Golo Kante depart at the end of the season on a free transfer. They also parted ways with Jorginho in January as he joined Arsenal.

Hence, all three clubs are monitoring midfield reinforcements and Ugarte has popped up on their lists. The Uruguayan midfielder is also interested in moving to the Premier League this summer.

His contract with Sporting CP expires in 2026. He has a release clause worth £53 million, 30% of which will go to his former club Famalicao.

Steve Nicol tells Chelsea to tie Liverpool target to new contract

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024. As per ESPN, the negotiations have been going on between the club and the player but they are yet to be finalized. Liverpool, meanwhile, are monitoring Mount's situation and are interested in signing him in the summer.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes Chelsea need to tie the midfielder to a new contract if they are to keep him for the next season. He told ESPN (via HITC):

“He would be one that I would keep. He certainly has to sign a new contract. Otherwise, he won’t be at Stamford Bridge. There will be plenty of teams in for him. So, I would suggest that one of the first things they do is to get him signed and sealed."

He added:

“For me, people like him and Reece James. They are the type of players you build the team around. Mason Mount is one of the first ones I would make sure you tie up.”

Mount, 24, has had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, much like his whole side. He has contributed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

