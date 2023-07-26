Chelsea leading Arsenal in race to sign 22-year-old star who could be available for £40 million: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Ajax and Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus, who is also the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal, as per Independent.

Both Premier League clubs have identified Kudus as a priority target in the ongoing transfer window, with the player currently valued at around £40 million by Ajax.

The 22-year-old attacker is currently regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects, judging by his performance at Ajax last season. Kudus ended the 2022-23 football campaign with a combined total of 18 goals and six assists across all competitions.

He also showed flashes of brilliance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his national team Ghana, where he bagged two goals for the Black Stars.

Arsenal have had Kudus on their transfer list all through the ongoing transfer window as Mikel Arteta's men hope to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. However, the Gunners may first need to recoup cash from player sales before a transfer for Kudus could be viable.

Meanwhile, London rivals Chelsea are believed to now be ahead in the race to sign the Ghana international this summer. Transfer expert David Onrstein reported over the weekend that the Blues have already made contact with Ajax over the possibility of a transfer.

Ornstein also stated that Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with the 22-year-old attacker regarding personal terms. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has already expressed his thoughts on the Blues bringing in a couple more new faces before the transfer window shuts.

Mauricio Pochettino hints at possible midfield signing at Chelsea this summer

The Blues currently look very light in midfield on paper, having let go of some first-team midfielders this summer. Notable mentions include N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz.

As expected, there could be a need for the west London club to bring in one or two new faces to their midfield in a bid to compete on all fronts next season.

Ahead of the club's preseason clash against Newcastle United, head coach Pochettino reiterated the need for the Blues to add more firepower to their midfield, as well as other departments.

On his team being light in experience in midfield, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"At the moment, we are working to reinforce that area, and other areas also. I think the players that are here on the tour are in our plans, Chelsea plans.

"At the moment, nothing to say about the players we have here. We are working very hard to try to add more players in different areas and hope that is possible soon."