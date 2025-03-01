Chelsea leading the race to sign 23-year-old Bundesliga star wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool: Reports 

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are leading the race for the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, who is also a subject of interest to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Ad

The three Premier League giants have been linked to the 23-year-old since last summer. But a deal didn’t materialize, which was further hampered by the fact that he maintained he was happy at Dortmund at the time.

Karim Adeyemi, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Salzburg in 2022, has endured a rollercoaster ride at the Bundesliga club. His game time this term has been curtailed by injuries, as he has scored five goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances.

Ad

Trending

Between Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool, the Blues seemed to be the most interested side in Karim Adeyemi. They were reportedly in talks with the player in the January transfer window amid rumors of Christopher Nkunku’s exit. While Chelsea couldn’t sign the Germany international in January, they remain keen on the possibility of signing him in the summer.

In what will be delight to the ears of Karim Adeyemi’s suitors, Caught Offside has claimed that Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell the player and likely demand a fee around €45 million. Adding to the intrigue, the 23-year-old is also keen to move to the English top flight after recently changing agents.

Ad

For Liverpool, whether or not they will sign Karim Adeyemi will be dependent on the outcome of Mohamed Salah’s situation. The Egyptian will have his contract run out at the end of the season, and he is yet to commit his future to the Merseyside club.

Liverpool interested in Chelsea defender – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in a bid to bolster their squad for next season. Colwill, who grew through the ranks at Chelsea, has established himself as a first-team player under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Ad

According to Rousing The Kop, Liverpool are considering strengthening their defensive department, most especially the center-back position in the summer. With the uncertainty surrounding the future of skipper Virgil van Dijk, it is important that the Reds start exploring their options for a new center-back.

As per the abovementioned source, Liverpool are considering signing a new center half regardless of what happens with Van Dijk. Adding to the intrigue, the Merseyside club will mostly look towards bringing in a young player who could learn from their captain.

RTK reported that Arne Slot has identified four targets for center-backs, which include Chelsea academy graduate Levi Colwill. It was said that Liverpool has had a long-standing interest in the English defender and could return to try and tempt Chelsea into a sale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback