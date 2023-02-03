Chelsea left it too late to register Enzo Fernandez and had to teach him to use DocuSign - Reports

Chelsea reportedly left it too late to register their club and British record signing Enzo Fernandez and had to teach him to use DocuSign, a document-signing software. As per talkSPORT, the Blues were forced to sweat over the Argentina international's signature and had only three minutes to spare before the deadline.

The World Cup-winning Argentine midfielder joined Chelsea on deadline day for a British-record £106.7 million deal. Enzo Fernandez's signing took the Blues' total spending during the winter transfer window beyond the £300 million mark.

However, things could have easily gone wrong for the west Londoners as they had to beat the clock to make complete Enzo Fernandez's transfer.

Negotiations between the Blues and Benfica chief Rui Costa as talks went down to the wire. When the Portuguese giants sent their final contract to Chelsea, there were just seven minutes to go until the deadline on Tuesday (31 January).

However, the deal was still in jeopardy as DocuSign would not load on the midfielder's phone. He was unable to sign the paperwork until Blues owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali directly intervened.

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez with three minutes to spare after frantically teaching him to use DocuSign, talkSPORT understands

The report claims that the Chelsea chiefs were on FaceTime with Fernandez with minutes to go before the deadline and taught him how to use DocuSign. They eventually managed to beat the deadline with just 180 seconds remaining on the clock.

The negotiations between the west London outfit and Benfica were prolonged as the Blues eventually paid more than Enzo Fernandez's release clause. However, they managed to agree a deal that would see them pay the Portuguese giants in several installments and paid only £30 million up front.

On signing for the west London giants, Fernandez said (via the aforementioned source):

“I am so grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project. I’m happy and excited to join the pride of London.”

Benfica wanted Chelsea superstar to be included in record-breaking £107m deal for Enzo Fernandez

Benfica reportedly wanted Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic to be included in a deal for Enzo Fernandez. As per Portuguese outlet Record, the Eagles wanted the Croatia international to be included in a transfer that would see Fernandez move to Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues swiftly rejected the proposal, with Kovacic being a key player at the west London club.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport According to Record in Portugal, when Chelsea offered a player for Enzo Fernandez, Benfica requested Mateo Kovacic - it was flat out rejected. According to Record in Portugal, when Chelsea offered a player for Enzo Fernandez, Benfica requested Mateo Kovacic - it was flat out rejected.

The Croatia international has scored one goal and assisted another in 22 games across competitions this campaign. He is still just 28 years of age and has a contract until 2024 with the Blues.

