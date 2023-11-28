Chelsea legend dropped from club’s media duties without thanks or explanation: Reports

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has reportedly been unceremoniously removed from his media roles with the club, which he learned about through indirect channels.

According to The Telegraph, he recently discovered that his long-standing role as a columnist for the club's website and matchday program has been terminated. 1This was reportedly communicated to him through messages from higher-level authorities, but not directly.

For approximately 13 years, Nevin contributed written analysis for Chelsea, authoring an estimated 750 articles. Despite this significant contribution, the 60-year-old was told through a third party that his columns for the website were no longer needed.

A similar message was conveyed regarding the matchday program, yet no direct communication came from the owners of Chelsea or any department heads. Additionally, while nothing explicit was said about his role in co-commentary, Nevin has presumed that his contributions in that area are also no longer desired.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport, Nevin discussed Stamford Bridge's decision and the indirect manner in which it was conveyed, saying:

“There are no bad feelings, you just shrug your shoulders and move on. A few people have told me I should be angry about the way I found out, but that’s not me. I’ve never really been like that. I’ve got no high expectations just because I played for the club or anything like that. You do a job and then you don’t.”

The former winger made 174 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 25 goals and providing seven assists.

Chelsea deliberate on Ian Maatsen future with a potential loan move

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating the future of their 21-year-old defensive talent Ian Maatsen. With potential new acquisitions on the horizon, the Blues are receptive to offers for Maatsen in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to The Telegraph (via The Hard Tackle), Maatsen's performances haven't fully met the club's expectations. However, the club are considering a loan move rather than a permanent transfer.

Despite only featuring sporadically this season, Maatsen has attracted significant attention. Premier League heavyweights like Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly interested in him. Aware of this interest, the Blues are cautious about undervaluing Maatsen, particularly when it comes to negotiations with their direct rivals.

In the midst of these discussions, there is talk of a new contract for Maatsen, which he seems inclined to sign. However, despite these negotiations regarding an extended stay at Stamford Bridge, his long-term future at the club remains uncertain. As such, a loan move seems a likely path for Maatsen.