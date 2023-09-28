Chelsea likely to be forced into listening to offers for starlet despite praise from Pochettino - Reports

According to Telegraph Football, Chelsea are likely to be forced into listening to offers to sell Ian Maatsen in the January transfer window, despite Mauricio Pochettino praising the youngster.

The Blues signed Maatsen from PSV Eindhoven in 2018 at the tender age of 16. The 21-year-old is a versatile left-back, who can be deployed as a winger as well. He impressed for Burnley last season, making 42 appearances and aiding the Clarets to win the Championship.

Maatsen returned to Stamford Bridge over the summer after being recalled by Mauricio Pochettino. Despite earning the latter's praise, the Blues reportedly attempted to sell the left-back to Burnley on Deadline Day for £31.5 million. Even though Vincent Kompany and company accepted the offer, the proposal was rejected by Maatsen (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Netherlands U21 international has regularly featured for Chelsea this season, making six appearances in all competitions. He is expected to have a more prominent role following injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James, as well as Malo Gusto receiving a red card last weekend.

However, his contract is set to expire next summer and the Blues are yet to make any progress on extending his current deal. If this continues until January, the west London outfit would have no choice but to sell in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino gives his verdict on win against Brighton in Carabao Cup fixture

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side fully deserved their win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup on September 27.

All eyes were on the Blues following their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend in the Premier League. Fortunately, they were able to weather the storm in the first half to positively respond in the final 45 minutes.

Cole Palmer set up Nicolas Jackson who finished well in the 50th minute to break the deadlock. The latter could have had a second but was denied due to the offside flag.

Pochettino said (via Chelsea's official website):

"It was a good response from the team; I’m very pleased with the performance again. I’m happy for the victory and I think it’s important to go through in the competition, build our trust and the momentum. Hopefully, we can take this momentum into the future."

He added:

"It’s never easy to play in the situation and circumstance. Today was a must-win. Of course, the uncertainty and sometimes the pressure to win means not to be perfect in our positions [on the pitch]. But I think in the second half we dominated the game and fully deserved the victory."

Chelsea will next face Fulham at Craven Cottage on October 2 in the Premier League.